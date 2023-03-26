Arbitrum (ARB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00332825 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.64 or 0.26033291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.21273404 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $1,156,816,291.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

