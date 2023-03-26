Ardor Trading Down 5.4% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00040521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

