Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $54.81 million and $1.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004825 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003908 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,877,128 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

