Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $55.50 million and $1.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004711 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,891,238 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.