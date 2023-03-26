Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.89 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Ark has a market cap of $55.89 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004694 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,895,652 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.