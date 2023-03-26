ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($413.98) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €775.00 ($833.33) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($741.94) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 13th.

ASML Price Performance

