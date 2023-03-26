Atlas Arteria Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74.

Insider Activity at Atlas Arteria

In other news, insider Graeme Bevans 146,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

