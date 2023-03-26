AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

