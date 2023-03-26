Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of analysts have commented on ACB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 62.73% and a negative net margin of 817.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

