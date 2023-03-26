Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $78,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

