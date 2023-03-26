Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

