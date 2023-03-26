AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. AVINOC has a market cap of $81.61 million and $259,156.32 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

