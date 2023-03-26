Babylon (BBLN) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Babylon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.23 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.96

Risk & Volatility

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Babylon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 756.18%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

