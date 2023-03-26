Badger DAO Price Down 9.6% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00010457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,165,608 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

