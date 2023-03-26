Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 1,106 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.