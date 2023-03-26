Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.