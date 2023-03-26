Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 10,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.