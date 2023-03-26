Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.