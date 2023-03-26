Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

