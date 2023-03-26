Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 880 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APD opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

