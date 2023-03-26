Beacon Financial Group Acquires 74,377 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.23% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 348,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.06 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.