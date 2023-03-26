Beacon Financial Group Has $1.48 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $98.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

