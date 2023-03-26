Beacon Financial Group Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $223.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

