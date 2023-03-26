Beacon Financial Group Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 504.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

