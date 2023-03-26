Beacon Financial Group Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

