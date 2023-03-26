Beacon Financial Group Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.