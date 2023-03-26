Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,042 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

