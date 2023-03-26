Beacon Financial Group Sells 119,937 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,937 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 145,611 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.09 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

