Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,841 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.18% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 122.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

