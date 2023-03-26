Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,848 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

