BELLUS Health’s (BLU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

BELLUS Health stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 85.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,904 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 111.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,746 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,805,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

