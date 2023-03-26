Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. FOX makes up about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

