Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
PRGO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.
Insider Transactions at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
Further Reading
