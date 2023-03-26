Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €309.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($332.26) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Allianz Stock Down 0.8 %

FRA ALV opened at €205.15 ($220.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €217.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €198.55. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

