Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.
Pendragon Stock Down 1.2 %
PDG stock opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £228.90 million, a PE ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08.
Pendragon Company Profile
