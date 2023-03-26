Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

Pendragon Stock Down 1.2 %

PDG stock opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £228.90 million, a PE ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

