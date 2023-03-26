Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $33.64 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $33.64 million and $72,285.08 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00077065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00152621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00035390 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.