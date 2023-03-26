Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.83 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.64 or 0.00056625 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $273.90 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

