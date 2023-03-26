Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $126,951.39 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00331383 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.34 or 0.25920455 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.34518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.69086915 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $113,219.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

