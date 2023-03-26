BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $581.55 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $581.55 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004812 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003904 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001157 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $11,991,956.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.