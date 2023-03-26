Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

