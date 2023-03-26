Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

BYD opened at C$211.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$211.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$203.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

