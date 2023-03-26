Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $11.71

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.