Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $11.71

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.
Several analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE CCCS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.54.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
