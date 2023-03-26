Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) PT at $92.83

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

