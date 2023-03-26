Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $11.29

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Truist Financial lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 214,935 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 753,448 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,211,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

