Brokers Set Expectations for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

