Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $235.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.57.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
