Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $235.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $17,531,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 105.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 352,461 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

