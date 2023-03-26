Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €195.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €162.00 ($174.19) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of AFX stock opened at €132.95 ($142.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 52 week high of €152.35 ($163.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €133.63 and a 200-day moving average of €125.22.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

