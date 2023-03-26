Casper Reaches Market Cap of $378.26 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $378.26 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,593,384,017 coins and its circulating supply is 10,849,793,120 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,591,429,103 with 10,847,963,593 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03564671 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,940,731.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

