Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Director Buys $74,874.80 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) Director John Francis Campbell bought 62,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,579.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castellum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTM opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Castellum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

