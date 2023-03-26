Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $61.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

